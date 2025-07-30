Barnsley Council to open dedicated post-16 housing for young people leaving care

Plans have been agreed to transform a former educational facility into a dedicated residential home for young people to transition out of care and live independently.

The proposal, which was agreed by the council’s cabinet on July 23, will see a property named Rock House converted into a five-bedroom residential provision, comprising four self-contained flats and staff accommodation. The scheme will support young people leaving care, many of whom currently face long waits or are placed outside of the borough due to a lack of suitable local housing.

The £1 million investment, which has been earmarked in the council’s capital budget since 2021, will be used to refurbish the centrally-based property. Rock House is expected to be fully operational by June 2026.

The new facility is part of the council’s updated Placement Sufficiency Strategy, which aims to reduce reliance on costly out-of-borough placements and better support care leavers as they transition to adulthood.

As well as keeping young people connected to their community, family, and local services, the council hopes the project will generate long-term savings. Current placements for this age group cost around £6,465 per week, compared with an estimated £2,342 per week at the new site. Based on projected use, the council expects to save more than £750,000 per year in avoided costs.

A dedicated team will be recruited to support the young residents, including mentoring, life skills coaching, and coordination with social workers and local services. The service will focus on short- to medium-term stays, allowing young people to gradually transition to fully independent living.

The total annual running cost of the facility is expected to be just under £490,000, which the council plans to fund from existing placement budgets.

The cabinet report notes that Barnsley currently faces a shortfall in post-16 provision, with eight young people in care currently awaiting appropriate step-down accommodation. That number is expected to grow as more young people prepare for independence.

While Rock House was originally earmarked for a children’s home in 2021, the shift in use reflects changing priorities under the new Children in Care Placement Sufficiency Strategy adopted in 2023.

Refurbishment work is expected to begin later this year, with the majority of capital spending occurring in 2025/26. Recruitment and staff training will follow, ensuring the facility is ready to accept its first residents by summer 2026.

The council described the project as a “positive investment” in Barnsley’s young people and a practical step towards building sustainable, supportive pathways out of care.