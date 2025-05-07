Barnsley Council to hold its first all-out council elections next year for first time in its 50 year history
It follows a review by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England, which led to changes in ward boundaries and the way elections are run. The new arrangements became law in April 2025 and mean that all 63 councillors will be elected at once, across 21 newly created wards.
Currently, Barnsley elects one-third of its councillors every year over a three-year period, with no local elections in the fourth year. This staggered system has made it hard for opposition parties to challenge Labour’s leadership.
The Labour Party has held a majority on Barnsley Council since the modern borough was formed in 1974, making it one of the party’s long-standing strongholds.
In contrast, all-out elections allow voters to decide the makeup of the entire council at once, potentially opening the door to political change in a way that the current system doesn’t. Neighbouring councils like Doncaster and Rotherham already use this system.
The move follows a review by the Local Government Association (LGA) in late 2024, which recommended all-out elections to improve political stability and governance in Barnsley. The LGA also estimated the change could save the council up to £1.2 million over seven years by reducing the number of elections held.
Although the 2026 all-out election is already confirmed in law, the council has been asking residents whether it should stick with this approach in future. A six-week consultation ran from 20 March to 2 May 2025, inviting views on whether Barnsley should continue with all-out elections every four years or return to the staggered system.
The results of that consultation will be discussed at a special council meeting on 22 May 2025, where councillors will decide what election system to use after 2026.
For now, voters can prepare for a major shake-up in May 2026, when the entire council will be up for election for the first time in Barnsley’s history.
