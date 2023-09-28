Barnsley Council to fly the transgender and non-binary pride flags on town hall

Barnsley Council has supported a motion to fly the transgender and non-binary pride flags on the town hall.

Barnsley Town Hall

At a meeting today (September 28), the council debated Coun Will Fielding’s (Liberal Democrats) motion to support Barnsley’s trans and non-binary residents, including transgender employees who are transitioning.

The proposal comes after reports stated that trans people take their own lives at approximately 10 times the rate of cis people.

Also, hate crime (55 per cent) and homelessness (25 per cent) are on the rise in the trans community.

Coun Fielding said trans people were amongt the most marginalised people in our communities – and this comes with serious challenges to mental and physical health.

In his speech, Coun Field added: “The sad reality is that it can be dangerous for anybody to ‘out’ themselves, particularly if they have no support network. This is all amongst the fear and division stoked up by a government-led campaign of misinformation and half-truths, whipping up transphobia. As a result, the frequency of hate crimes against trans-people has increased by 55 per cent.

"While the UK is becoming more liberal on almost every other issue, from same-sex marriage and divorce to single parents and abortions, Trans issues are standing out singularly as attitudes have hardened against trans people.

“We want Barnsley Council to continue the excellent first steps they have made, but to also show outward support to what is currently one of the most marginalised group within the country. Not only will this be a sign of pride for Barnsley, making the town and borough a beacon within the UK, but it will also show support to employees of the council – through the identification of allies within the council – fostering an even better and more supportive workplace.

"In addition, it’s also the support the council can offer around the issue of homelessness and physical health issues that inordinately impacts the LGBTQ+ community. As the town and the country becomes more inclusive and more open, people will not have to worry about their ‘transness’ being a factor in going to the gym, in going to the doctor, in seeking assistance around homelessness as a result of family rejection or abuse – with 77% of trans people who become homeless indicating that rejection and abuse are the reason for their homelessness.

“While “flying a flag” may not initially seem like much, for trans and other marginalised communities, it means a lot that they have a visible ally in BMBC.”

Last week, Coun Hannah Kitching, leader of Barnsley’s Lib Dem Group, who seconded the motion, told the local democracy service that although BMBC is “solid” on its policies for LGBT residents, the group hopes that the motion will be accepted.

She said: “What we’ve actually seen in the last few years is increased attacks on specifically trans and non-binary people in the mainstream media.

“It’s become an accepted part of any sort of political and media discourse. For us as Liberal Democrats, who have always been at the forefront of campaigning for LGBTQ+ rights, that’s really, really sad.

“Trans and nonbinary communities are telling us that they need more support and more protection than ever before.

“Because the council is so good on these kinds of matters, we really hope that the motion will be accepted in the spirit it’s intended.”

In response, Coun Steve Houghton, the leader of the council, told the chamber that he welcomed the fact that “everyone’s different” and supported the motion – and then the council voted for it.

The council therefore agreed to display the transgender pride flag in the town hall on the International Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31) and International Transgender Day of Remembrance (November 20).