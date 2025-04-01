Barnsley Council to consider plans for new public park and Yorkshire Rose sculptures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnsley Council’s planning board is set to decide plans for a new park in the town centre, which will include the installation of 12 to 15m tall Yorkshire Rose sculptures.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board will meet on April 8 to consider two related planning applications that could transform parts of the Lower Seam car park, also known as the Courthouse car park, on County Way.

The first proposal would see the southern section of the Lower Seam car park transformed into a public park, covering approximately 3,700 square metres.

The park will include landscaped areas with pathways, seating, and planting, creating an open space intended for community use. The development is expected to create a vibrant destination for small events and social gatherings.

To accommodate the park, 181 existing parking spaces will be removed, but the reconfigured car park will provide 235 standard spaces, 12 accessible bays, and 39 electric vehicle (EV) charging bays.

A report by BMBC planning officers states that while the loss of parking spaces has raised some concerns, officers believe that sufficient parking capacity remains in the town centre to meet demand. Construction will temporarily close additional spaces during the works, but these impacts are expected to be manageable, with a detailed construction traffic management plan in place to inform the public of any changes.

The second application concerns the installation of three large sculptures within the newly created public park. These sculptures, each inspired by the Yorkshire Rose, would be positioned along the park’s central pathway in a diagonal arrangement. The central sculpture, located near the Digital Media Centre (DMC), would be the tallest, reaching 15 metres in height, with the two others standing at 12 metres.

Each sculpture would be mounted on a concrete foundation and include lighting and acoustic elements. A lighting display would occur once every hour between 4 pm and 10 pm, lasting around 10 minutes, featuring sound and light effects.

The intention is to create a dynamic visual and auditory experience for visitors, especially during community events. However, concerns have been raised about potential glare affecting nearby drivers, particularly along Eldon Street. In response, a condition has been proposed to ensure that the lighting design is reviewed to avoid any impact on highway safety.

Some residents have expressed concerns over the operational costs of the sculptures, questioning the use of public funds. However, the report states that the sculptures are expected to provide significant social and environmental benefits, enhancing the visual appeal of the park and creating a unique sense of place.

There are concerns that reduced parking availability might lead to fewer shoppers and visitors, negatively affecting the local economy.

The council’s parking services team has reviewed the concerns, and based on data from parking occupancy surveys, they believe that there is enough overall parking capacity in the town centre to manage the displacement of the car park spaces. Furthermore, there is no significant evidence to suggest that the redevelopment of the car park will have a detrimental economic effect on businesses in the area.

The report adds: ” Whilst the development is not expected to be a tourist operation, the unique design of the proposed sculptures has the potential to attract visitors to the town centre from further away, which has an impact upon footfall within the town centre and positive effect on local businesses.”

The planning board is expected to make a decision on the proposals during the meeting on April 8.