Barnsley Council to change letting rules to reduce housing waiting list

Barnsley Council is set to consider a number of changes to its letting policy, in a bid to reduce the number of people waiting for a council property.

BMBC, like many councils across the country, is facing ‘considerable demand’ for council homes, with around 1,000 home re-let each year, and more than 8,500 residents on the waiting list.

This is due to the council losing 150 homes per year through the Right to Buy scheme, and ‘insufficient funding, land, and resources to replace them’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council reviewed its lettings policy in 2021, in the face of 25 per cent fewer properties to let; increasing waiting periods for applicants waiting to be rehoused; and an increasing number of residents on the waiting list.

BMBC, like many councils across the country, is facing ‘considerable demand’ for council homes, with around 1,000 home re-let each year, and more than 8,500 residents on the waiting list.

A number of recommendations have been provided to help solve these issues, which will be considered by cabinet next week.

If approved, BMBC will limit access to those with high income, ensure that applicants live in Barnsley or have a connection to the area; limit band one applicants to emergencies only; and reduce priority for those who can resolve their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New rules will be applied to ensure that properties are matched to applicants, such as no spare bedrooms in family homes, and allowing single people and couples to only have two bedrooms in flats and bungalows.

The waiting list will also be managed differently, with reduced preference for applicants not pro actively managing their rehousing and ‘clogging’ the system.