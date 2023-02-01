A 6.5 per cent rent increase could be on the cards for council tenants in Barnsley as part of the annual budget proposals.

The increase would add an average of £5.11 per week to rent bills, raising the rent to an average of £83.71 per week.

BMBC say the funding is needed to high inflation; ensuring properties are up to fire regulations in the wake of Grenfell; high utility costs and energy efficiency targets.

A report to cabinet adds that there is ‘considerable demand’ for council homes, with around 1,000 home re-let each year, and more than 8,500 residents on the waiting list.

This is due to the council losing 150 homes per year through the Right to Buy scheme, and ‘insufficient funding, land, and resources to replace them’.

BMBC say most council tenants will receive additional housing benefit or Universal Credit that will cover some or all of the increase.

A hardship fund of £500,000 will also be available through Berneslai Homes, for tenants in rent arrears.

Tenants will be provided with financial support, utility bills, food, toiletries, and other essential items.

Council are also required to meet energy efficiency standards by 2030, which means BMBC will have to upgrade 13,393 properties that do not meet the standard.

The estimated costs of achieving the standard is currently around £60m.

A report to cabinet adds: “There are proposals contained within the report totalling £42.3m of new investment in the council house stock for 23/24 through 26/27.

“In order for the council to be able to set a balanced HRA budgetfor 23/24 and operationally allow a continuation of the existing level of works in relation to decency and compliance a 5.5% rent increase would be required.

“However, it should also be noted that a rent increase at this level could pose issues in terms of compliance, decency, and EPC C investment.

