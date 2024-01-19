Barnsley Council tenants face almost eight per cent rent hike as waiting list tops 5,500

Tenants in council homes across Barnsley face a rent hike of almost eight per cent this spring, in a bid to avoid cuts to services.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) has proposed a rent increase of 7.7 per cent as part of its budget proposals, and say Berneslai Homes needs to make £1m of cuts.

On average, tenants will pay an extra £6.47 a week, increasing the average weekly rent from £83.94 to £90.41.

The council’s housing department is facing a number of challenges to balance the books this year, including ‘exceptionally high’ inflation; increasing amounts of repairs and maintenance works for tenants; demands to ensure homes meet fire safety standards; ‘deteriorating’ homes, and ‘homelessness and temporary accommodation pressures’.

BMBC is facing a funding gap of £3.3m to keep its housing services running this year.

As a result, and to keep up with maintenance and repairs, council tenants will pay the increased rent when the budget is accepted in spring.

In a bid to make savings, £4.9m will be cut from the Barnsley Homes Standard Budget, which improves and maintains council homes.

The cash will be used to complete repair works that have already been allocated, and BMBC aim to restore the repair budget from 2025.

A report to BMBC’s cabinet states that the housing department is facing depleting stock levels, with Right to Buy losses of 150 homes per year.

It adds that the council has ‘insufficient funding, land, and resources’ to replace them. This is resulting in considerable demand on existing stock with around 1,000 homes re-let per annum and 5,500 on the waiting list.

This year, Berneslai Homes will prioritise repairs in kitchens, bathrooms, and roofs, with 200 homes in line for an upgrade on their entire home.

The budget proposals also outline plans to invest £43m in a five year house building and acquisition scheme to increase the number of council homes, and a £250,000 in a new damp, mould and disrepair team.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “The proposed increase to tenants’ rent will help us to fulfil the needs of our tenants and will support our continued investment in council homes.