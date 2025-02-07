Barnsley Council tenants face 2.7 per cent rent rise after plans rubber-stamped

Rents for council homes in Barnsley will rise by 2.7 per cent in a bid to address rising maintenance costs, meet new building safety regulations, and reduce a growing backlog of repairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Council yesterday (February 6) approved a new budget for 2025/26 to support the borough’s housing services and ensure homes are safe and in good condition.

For tenants, this will mean an average weekly increase of £2.44, pushing the average rent from £90.66 to £93.10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The budget includes a 2.7 per cent increase in rent, service charges, and district heating, following the government’s rent cap rules. This increase is necessary to help cover rising costs for repairs and maintenance.

Barnsley Council yesterday (February 6) approved a new budget for 2025/26 to support the borough’s housing services and ensure homes are safe and in good condition.

BMBC has also agreed to spend £5 million over five years to make sure all homes meet safety standards, following new safety measures after the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. Additionally, a one-time £5.394 million investment will help clear the backlog of repairs and replace old parts of homes that need attention.

In total, £40.8 million has been set aside for improving and updating homes over the next two years. This includes upgrading older homes, some of which are nearly 100 years old, and investing in new homes.

The council also approved a £16 million fee for Berneslai Homes, the company that manages the housing services, and added £2.5 million to the repair budget for 2025/26 to keep up with the growing demand for repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson at BMBC said the authority had to make ‘difficult decisions to continue to cover the cost of repairing and maintaining’ council homes during yesterday’s full council meeting.

A report by council officers acknowledged that housing services are facing several challenges, including higher costs for materials, new safety rules, and an increase in people needing repairs. They also noted that the Government’s recent changes to the Right to Buy scheme will allow the council to keep more of the money from selling homes, which will help with future housing projects.

The budget was approved following a vote.