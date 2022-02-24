Barnsley Council tax to rise after budget approved

The rise equates to an extra £55.51 per year for Band D properties, which is is made up of a two percent rise to pay for adult social care services, and a 1.5 per cent rise for council services, such as road maintenance, bin collections, recycling, and library services.

Annually, council tax on a Band D property will rise from £1,586, to £1,641.

Full council

15,000 households on the lowest incomes will continue to receive additional council tax support of £125 and will see no increase to their council tax bill.

Council bosses are still identifying where £2m can be saved to balance a forecast deficit of £1.8m.

The opposing Liberal Democrats submitted an amendment which would have seen 20mph zones outside schools, on street electric vehicle charging points, a community street safety fund, and segregated litter recycling bins in public.

The amendment was voted down, with Councillor Lamb adding that it would not be ‘fair’ to tell residents without an electric car that they could not park outside their house, in order to allow residents with electric cars access to chargers.

The Conservatives voted in favour of Labour’s budget – Lib Dem leader councillor Hannah Kitching said would ‘prop up Labour votes’.

“My so called opposition group colleagues prop up Labour votes in this chamber,” added Coun Kitching.

“I’m sure the Conservative voters of Cawthorne would love to know that by voting Tory, they get Labour.”

Councillor John Wilson, leader of Barnsley’s Conservative group told the meeting that he was ‘not supporting a Labour budget’, but rather ‘the right budget’.

“It’s the right budget for the town,” he added.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of the council, said that it ‘wasn’t fair’ that the burden of adult social care ‘has been put on local taxpayers’.

“I hope people will recognise it’s been done in the right spirit for the right reasons, to make sure that Barnsley moves forward.

“It’s an investment budget in the end, investing in children, investing in the roads… investing in a whole range of things to try and make Barnsley better.”

The policing precept will rise by £10 up to £198 for average Band D properties, while the charge for fire services will go up by £1.48 to £76 for the same households.

This is what he council will invest in this year