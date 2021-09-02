Barnsley Council spent more than £500k in a year on consultants

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act revealed that Barnsley Council spent a total of £569,126 during the last financial year – a drop of 88 per cent from the previous year’s £1,072,090 spend.

The Labour-run administration said it only used external consultants when specialist advice is needed, and that some of the spend was recovered from Government grants.

In 2019-20, £220,767 of the cash was allocated to the “place” department, which oversees regeneration projects and the authority’s assets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council.

The rest of the consultants’ expenditure was split between the public health, core services, communities and people departments.

Councillor Alan Gardiner, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said:“The council only uses external consultants where specialist advice is needed or there are capacity issues within the council to deliver major pieces of work. Some of this spend is recovered from specific grants depending on how the project is funded.

“Over the last three years, we’ve seen a decrease in spend by 82%, this was due to the completion of projects and us using external consultants only when absolutely necessary.