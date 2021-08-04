Barnsley Council shortlisted for three national awards

The Local Government Chronicle (LGC) awards, held on November 4 in London, celebrates excellence in local government.

Barnsley Council has been nominated for awards in three catagories; children’s services, economic support and partnership.

The council’s chldren’s services team has been shortlisted for their collaborative work with the early start and families service and Barnsley Hospital to provide an early help navigator.

Town Hall.

The navigator’s role is to work with families and children who attend hospital and need extra support.

The council’s public health and regulations team has also been shortlisted for their workbarn with XPO Logistics to tackle the “indirect social, economic and health harms from COVID-19” by providing new buildings, extra buses for workers to distance, thermographic cameras, sensor toilet and tap installation, biomisting programmes and proximity sensors for staff.

And the council’s £5 million principal towns scheme, which invested into Cudworth, Goldthorpe, Hoyland, Penistone, Royston and Wombwell, has led to the council’s nomination for an economic support award.

Nick Golding, LGC editor said: “The past year of Covid response has stretched councils and their staff to the limit, and yet still local government has innovated and provided the leadership places have so desperately needed during the pandemic.

“The LGC Awards are about recognising the most exceptional local government talent – and in this year, of all years, we can really say that those shortlisted have put in a truly heroic performance.”

Sarah Norman, Barnsley Council’s chief executive added: “The last 18 months have been incredibly tough and yet our staff have not only approached the challenges head on; they’ve recognised the opportunities for best practice and driven them forward with our partners.

“This attitude only confirms in my mind that our staff are some of the best in local government.