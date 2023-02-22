BMBC has been shortlisted for “Council of the Year” in the 2023 Local Government Chronicle (LGC) awards.

Barnsley Council is up against five other local authorities, including Cornwall Council and Buckinghamshire Council.

The LGC judging panel will choose a winner based on ‘the quality of the council’s community leadership, and the evidence that the council is doing the best for its area, all in response to the specific challenge the council has faced in all areas of its work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges will also look for qualities including resilience, compassion, inclusion and adaptability, as well as the quality of the council’s cooperation with partners.

BMBC has been shortlisted for “Council of the Year” in the 2023 Local Government Chronicle (LGC) awards.

The winner should demonstrate ‘underlying sustained strong performance, innovation and excellent leadership’.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “It’s fantastic to be shortlisted for Council of the Year against other leading local government authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our submission highlights we’re bucking the trends and delivering big ambitions to improve our borough for residents, communities and businesses. We’ve had to be brave and innovative to enable Barnsley to be the place of possibilities that fosters and grows ambition, enabling everyone to be the best they can be.

“Our journey has been hard-earned; we’ve reinvented and found new economic purpose that makes us stand out from the rest. From our award-winning town centre redevelopment to nationally recognised accessible museums, outstanding 0-19 Public Health Nursing Services and dedicated support for businesses, communities, and residents.

“And that’s not all. We truly believe it’s time to believe in the possibilities of Barnsley, and to look to the future with excitement and optimism.”

Sarah Norman, chief executive of Barnsley Council, said: “I’m incredibly proud of this achievement, it provides the recognition that our employees deserve and shows just how far we’ve come in making Barnsley the place of possibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to say a personal thanks to each and every one of our employees for working incredibly hard in providing excellent services to our communities and playing their part in making this incredible achievement possible.

“Congratulations and good luck to everyone shortlisted.”