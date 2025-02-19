Barnsley Council sets aside £10.5m in budgets for Glassworks and Alhambra junction improvements

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has set aside more than £10m in its annual budget for improvements in the Glass Works and at the Alhambra Roundabout.

The allocation spans several years, with some funds carried over from last year’s budget and additional amounts earmarked for future years until the projects are completed or the funding is no longer required.

The funding has been earmarked for essential work on the Glass Works bridge and surrounding areas. The investment is focused on enhancing public spaces, improving fire safety, and attracting new tenants to vacant units within the Glassworks.

A portion of the funding was allocated for projects that have now been completed, including the installation of public realm improvements and wayfinding signage at the Tommy Taylor bridge to make the area more accessible and easier to navigate. Additional contributions are being used to upgrade vacant units in the Glass Works to accommodate incoming tenants.

One of the most pressing upgrades is aimed at improving fire safety within the Glassworks Market, where fire doors are being replaced to meet modern safety standards.

Traffic flow in the area will also be enhanced as part of the project, with improvements planned for the Alhambra Road junction. This will aim to alleviate congestion and improve access to the Glassworks, making the area more attractive to shoppers, workers, and visitors.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said: “As part of our commitment to maintaining the Glass Works, money was set aside for a life cycle replacement programme of planned essential maintenance and repair works. These include necessary maintenance and repairs in the Market, such as replacing doors as well as improvements.

“The budget for this maintenance is funded from the income generated by the tenants of the Glass Works and was approved by the cabinet in 2023. The works were completed in 2024.”

Other allocations in the capital project budget include £18m for the Health on the High Street project in the Alhambra Centre, £6.5 million for projects that promote walking and cycling across the borough, £6m for a new urban park, improved parking, and public spaces to attract businesses and boost footfall at The Seam, £4m for the new Youth Zone and £3.7m for Hoyland Parkside Sporting Facilities.