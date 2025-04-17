Barnsley Council set to raise taxi licence fees for first time in 11 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the first time in more than a decade, Barnsley Council is proposing to raise fees for taxi and private hire licences, which would impact drivers and operators if approved.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s general licensing regulatory board will consider a report recommending updated fees for hackney carriage and private hire driver, vehicle, and operator licences. The changes would see an increase across the board, reflecting rising staffing costs and a more proactive approach to public safety and compliance.

An officer report states that the last time these fees were reviewed was in 2014. Since then, the licensing team has grown significantly to meet demand and carry out more frequent checks on vehicles, drivers, and operators — a priority the council says is driven by safety and service standards.

Under the revised structure, a one-year driver’s licence would rise from £137 to £150. The three-year driver’s licence would go from £221 to £240, and vehicle licences, currently £164 for a year, would increase to £180.

The most significant change would be to operator licences. A one-year operator licence would double from £63 to £126 — a 100 per cent increase, while a five-year operator licence would rise from £127 to £254, also a 100 per cent increase.

Officers say these fees have been calculated using detailed time monitoring carried out by staff and are based on the time it takes to process applications, conduct assessments, provide support, carry out inspections, and issue licences. Although these charges are set at the council’s discretion, the law requires that they only cover the cost of delivering the licensing service — they cannot be used to fund enforcement action or generate additional revenue.

The report also highlights that driver enforcement costs — such as those linked to investigations or legal action — are not recoverable through fees and must be paid for by the council itself.

A public consultation will begin on 18 April, with the proposed fees directly shared with all current licence holders by email. If no objections are received within the 28-day consultation window, the new fees will come into effect on 16 May 2025. If objections are submitted, the general licensing regulatory board will consider them and make a final decision within two months of the consultation closing.