Barnsley Council says some ward boundaries should remain after commission proposes changes
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a bid to even out voter numbers in Barnsley, the Boundary Commission proposed a number of changes to ward boundaries, some of which Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council says it does not agree with.
The commission proposed to split Great Houghton into two wards, in a bid to reduce the size of the North East ward.
However, BMBC opposed this proposal and the commission agreed that Great Houghton would remain in the North East ward.
The Dearne North ward is proposed to be renamed Thurnscoe and Goldthorpe North, and Dearne South would be renamed Bolton and Goldthorpe Green, but BMBC says the original names should remain.
A council report states that residents and ward councillors were ‘unable to identify a Goldthorpe Green’, and that the Dearne name is ‘part of the identity for residents of both of these wards’.
The council also proposes that Birdwell remains in the Rockingham Ward, after the commission suggested that part of Birdwell should be moved to Worsbrough.
Councillor Sharon Howard told today’s cabinet meeting that the proposals for Birdwell had caused ‘a lot of conversations’ in the area, with residents feeling that their community would be ‘split’.
Councillor Robert Frost added that the council’s proposals aimed to keep communities together.
Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, has previously said that the authority has 'concerns' over splitting the Birdwell ward.
The council’s suggestions will now be sent to the Electoral Commission for their consideration after cabinet gave its approval today (August 14).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.