Barnsley Council says some ward boundaries should remain after commission proposes changes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley Council has pushed back on proposed changes to some wards in the borough by the Boundary Commission.

In a bid to even out voter numbers in Barnsley, the Boundary Commission proposed a number of changes to ward boundaries, some of which Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council says it does not agree with.

The commission proposed to split Great Houghton into two wards, in a bid to reduce the size of the North East ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, BMBC opposed this proposal and the commission agreed that Great Houghton would remain in the North East ward.

Barnsley Council has pushed back on proposed changes to some wards in the borough by the Boundary Commission.

The Dearne North ward is proposed to be renamed Thurnscoe and Goldthorpe North, and Dearne South would be renamed Bolton and Goldthorpe Green, but BMBC says the original names should remain.

A council report states that residents and ward councillors were ‘unable to identify a Goldthorpe Green’, and that the Dearne name is ‘part of the identity for residents of both of these wards’.

The council also proposes that Birdwell remains in the Rockingham Ward, after the commission suggested that part of Birdwell should be moved to Worsbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sharon Howard told today’s cabinet meeting that the proposals for Birdwell had caused ‘a lot of conversations’ in the area, with residents feeling that their community would be ‘split’.

Councillor Robert Frost added that the council’s proposals aimed to keep communities together.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, has previously said that the authority has 'concerns' over splitting the Birdwell ward.

The council’s suggestions will now be sent to the Electoral Commission for their consideration after cabinet gave its approval today (August 14).