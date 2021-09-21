Barnsley Council-run car parks pulled in £800,000 in 2020

The top-earning car park in the borough was County Way, which made £244,615, followed by on-street parking, which made £249,076.

Council bosses say the cash is used to keep the car parks open, and income has reduced due to the pandemic.

Councillor Chris Lamb, cabinet spokesperson for environment and transport, said: “Parking charges help pay for the cost of keeping our car parks open, including staff, repairs, and maintenance of the of the car parks and parking machines.

Town Hall.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic we have seen parking income reduce, but before the pandemic all income raised was reinvested to pay for the cost of keeping our car parks open, including staff, repairs, and maintenance of the of the car parks and parking machines as well as general highways maintenance and our winter maintenance programme.”

Market Gate £115,529

John Street £21,836

Wellington House £32,520

St Mary’s Place £7,157

Grahams Orchard £42,232

Burleigh Street £7,202

Pitt Street £16,225

Sackville Street £38,779

Churchfields £7,170

Mark Street £4,886

County Way £244,615

West RoadPogmoor £12,045

On Street £249,076