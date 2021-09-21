Barnsley Council-run car parks pulled in £800,000 in 2020
Council-run car parks across Barnsley pulled in more that £800,000 in 2020, new data has revealed.
The top-earning car park in the borough was County Way, which made £244,615, followed by on-street parking, which made £249,076.
Council bosses say the cash is used to keep the car parks open, and income has reduced due to the pandemic.
Councillor Chris Lamb, cabinet spokesperson for environment and transport, said: “Parking charges help pay for the cost of keeping our car parks open, including staff, repairs, and maintenance of the of the car parks and parking machines.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic we have seen parking income reduce, but before the pandemic all income raised was reinvested to pay for the cost of keeping our car parks open, including staff, repairs, and maintenance of the of the car parks and parking machines as well as general highways maintenance and our winter maintenance programme.”
Market Gate £115,529
John Street £21,836
Wellington House £32,520
St Mary’s Place £7,157
Grahams Orchard £42,232
Burleigh Street £7,202
Pitt Street £16,225
Sackville Street £38,779
Churchfields £7,170
Mark Street £4,886
County Way £244,615
West RoadPogmoor £12,045
On Street £249,076
Total £801,292