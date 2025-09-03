Barnsley Council reshuffles children’s services leadership amid year of major initiatives

Barnsley Council’s Labour administration has reshuffled its cabinet, with Councillor Ashley Peace appointed as the new Cabinet Member for Children’s Services.

The move, signed off by council leader Sir Steve Houghton, places Cllr Peace at the head of one of the authority’s most high-profile portfolios. Councillor Deborah Pearson has also been confirmed as cabinet support member for children’s services for the remainder of the municipal year, effective from 1 September.

The council has declined to comment on Cllr Trevor Cave no longer holding the position.

The change comes during a year of significant policy decisions affecting children and young people in Barnsley.

Cllr Ashley Peace, Cabinet Spokesperson for Childrens Services

In June, the council unveiled the return of free bus travel for under-18s with the relaunch of the MiCard scheme, allowing thousands of young people to travel free across South Yorkshire. The £6m pilot programme is part of the council’s “Great Childhoods Ambition” and aims to ease financial pressures on families while widening access to education, training and leisure.

Cabinet has also backed a £150,000 package to cover the first-year membership fee at Base71, Barnsley’s new OnSide Youth Zone, for every young person in the borough aged 8 to 18. Due to open fully in early 2026, the £9m centre will provide state-of-the-art sports, arts and recreation facilities.

In July, a £2.8m support package was approved to provide school uniform vouchers to around 34,000 children ahead of the new academic year, alongside free GCSE study packs for every Year 11 pupil in the borough.

At the same time, children’s services remains under pressure. A Freedom of Information request recently revealed Barnsley Council spent more than £22m on out-of-borough special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) placements in 2023/24, with some children placed as far away as Plymouth.

With rising demand for specialist provision, the council is working under a government “Safety Valve” agreement to cut reliance on expensive placements and create more local capacity.

Cllr Peace, who previously served as cabinet support member in the portfolio, will now lead on balancing investment in children’s services with the financial and capacity challenges faced by councils nationwide.

The reshuffle places him at the centre of Barnsley’s “Great Childhoods Ambition” - a political priority that has seen headline-grabbing initiatives this year, but will also require delivering on long-term promises around SEND provision and financial stability.