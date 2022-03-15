Barnsley Council reduces gender pay gap

Public sector bodies are required to publish details of their gender pay gap no later than 30 March each year using pay data as of 31 March the previous year.

The gender pay gap is calculated as the difference between average hourly earnings of men and women as a proportion of men’s average hourly earnings – excluding overtime.

At BMBC, median hourly rates are £13.75 for both females and males, whereas mean hourly rates are £14.91 for females and £15.42 for males.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At BMBC, median hourly rates are £13.75 for both females and males, whereas mean hourly rates are £14.91 for females and £15.42 for males.

The average (mean) pay shows a positive 0.8 per cent decrease, with a female employee earning on average 3.3 per cent less than a male employee .

This compares to a national figure of 17.4 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Over the last 12 months, BMBC say they have built appropriate “check and challenge” to its HR processes to consider gender pay gap issues.

Sarah Norman, chief executive of Barnsley Council, said: “We value diversity and are committed to equality and inclusion within our workforce. This is a key theme that runs through our People Strategy.

“We continue to believe in pay fairness and transparency, which is why I am really pleased to say that our median pay gap has reduced to zero, and our mean pay gap has reduced further and is now even closer to zero.