Barnsley Council proposes 4.9 per cent council tax hike as street lights may be dimmed to save money

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley Council has unveiled its budget proposals for the year ahead, which include a 4.9 per cent increase in council tax – just shy of the five per cent cap that local authorities are permitted to raise it by without holding a referendum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increase is set to help address a £15.1 million funding gap and ensure that essential services can continue amid rising costs and growing demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will mean residents in Band D properties will pay an extra £87 per year, with their council tax increasing from £1,790.68 to £1,878.42.

The proposed rise is made up of a two per cent increase to support adult social care and 2.9 per cent to maintain other vital services. Budget documents outline that this decision, while difficult, is necessary to prevent cuts to services that residents rely on.

A slew of measures have been proposed to save cash, such as dimming street lighting, increasing the price of staff parking, removing mobile phone provisions for employees and councillors, and ceasing the publication of the council’s Spotlight magazine.

Barnsley Council, like most councils up and down the country, is facing significant increases in the day-to-day running costs of services. This includes inflationary pressures such as pay rises, rising energy costs, and increased demand for services, particularly in areas like Adult Social Care, Health, and Children’s Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A slew of measures have been proposed to save cash, such as dimming street lighting, increasing the price of staff parking, removing mobile phone provisions for employees and councillors, and ceasing the publication of the council’s Spotlight magazine.

In addition, the council is reviewing the future of Barnsley Golf Course, considering alternatives like a community asset transfer to save £30,000.

Residents requiring new bins will also be charged for each bin delivered, rather than a flat rate for delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council plans to use £5 million from its reserves to fund a two-year pilot offering free bus travel for all children and young people under the age of 18. This initiative will make it easier for young residents to access education, work, and social opportunities, while also promoting sustainability across the borough.