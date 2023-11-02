Barnsley Council is in the ‘early planning stages’ of responding to a ban on XL bully dogs

The council did not disclose whether any such dogs are currently in its kennels, but said it would confirm plans ‘in due course’.

XL bully dogs will be added to the list of animals banned under the Dangerous Dog Act, following a number of attacks nationwide over the past few months.

From December 31, 2023 breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing an XL Bully dog to stray will be illegal in England and Wales.

Barnsley Council prepares for XL bully ban

From February 1, 2024 it will be illegal to own an XL bully type without a certificate of exemption.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “We’re currently in the early planning stages of our response to this new legislation, which will be confirmed in due course.