Barnsley Council offers supermarket and energy vouchers to help residents cope with rising living costs

Barnsley residents struggling with rising energy bills, food insecurity, and financial hardship will be able to access a range of vital support services over the next year.

Thanks to £4.1 million from the government’s household support fund, a series of schemes which help vulnerable households are being extended by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

Schemes include vouchers for essential household items, energy costs, free school meals, and support for applying for benefits.

Local Council Tax Support claimants in Band 1 and care leavers will receive £80 via Post Office vouchers. This will be provided automatically in two £40 vouchers to help with household items and energy costs.

The Healthy Holiday Scheme will provide a £15 supermarket voucher to families during the May, October, Christmas, and February school holidays.

Community groups in Barnsley will be able to apply for funding to help residents in need. These groups must outline how they intend to use the money to provide aid, such as food and hygiene support.

The council will also continue its local welfare assistance scheme, which provides help with household bills and white goods such as fridges and washing machines.

Citizens Advice Barnsley will receive funding for an additional advisor to help people struggling with debt, budgeting, and money management, in a bid to reach more people in need and offer early intervention.

Pensioners who are not eligible for pension credits but are receiving council tax support will get £200 to help with winter energy costs. This payment will be made automatically via a Post Office voucher in November 2025.

A new campaign will be launched to encourage eligible residents to claim pension credits, a vital benefit that can help improve financial security for older people. Direct mail and media promotions will target those who are eligible but not yet claiming.

Residents with prepayment energy meters facing imminent disconnection will receive £49 to top up their accounts. Those receiving this support will also get follow-up assistance from the council’s Warm Homes team, which offers advice on grants and ways to improve home energy efficiency.

The plans are set to be approved by Barnsley Council’s cabinet at their next meeting on May 14.