Barnsley Council’s cabinet members agreed at their meeting today (December 1) to match fund a £2.3m grant from the Department for Work and Pensions with £1m from the authority’s budget.

Individuals and families will be able to apply for grants to help with the cost of food and groceries, energy and water bills, broadband or phone bills, clothing, and essential ‘transport-related costs’.

Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council said: 'Nobody in Barnsley needs to go hungry during this winter, there is help there for you.'

Grants will be capped at £200, unless it is to pay for energy bills, which will be capped at £500.

Exceptional circumstances for emergency housing will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet member for adults and communities said: “For those needing support with food and wider essentials, the council will issue a voucher which will be limited to 200 pound per household.

“Households who need help with fuel and water bills will be able to apply for a grant and this will have a higher cap of £500 per household.

“Households needing support with emergency housing will be considered on a case by case basis.”

