Barnsley Council leader unveils new cabinet including deputy leader role

Councillor James Higginbottom, who represents Wombwell, has been appointed to head the council's environment and transportation services, and will be responsible for issues relating to bereavement services, waste and recycling, and car parks.

Councillor Robert Frost, who also represents Wombwell, will take up the portfolio for regeneration and culture, of which he was a cabinet support member, after councillor Tim Cheetham left the role.

Councillor Jo Newing will become the support member for children’s services, replacing councillor Sarah Tattersall.

The deputy leader role, which was held by Rockingham councillor Jim Andrews until he lost his seat during Thursday's election will be taken up by Councillor Chris Lamb, former cabinet spokesperson for environment and transportation

Councillor Caroline Makinson will replace Councillor Pauline McCarthy as support member for environment and transportation, and Councillor Kevin Osborne will become the support member for regeneration and culture.