Barnsley Council leader reacts after accused of being ‘lukewarm’ on bus franchising

An opposition councillor branded the leader of Barnsley Council’s stance on bus franchising as “lukewarm” and accused the Labour Party of infighting in South Yorkshire.

At a full council meeting last week, during a discussion around bus services in the borough, Coun Steve Hunt (Darton East, Liberal Democrats) told the chamber that the bus services in Barnsley were “deteriorating”.

He added he was getting regular complaints about buses not turning up, being late or cancelled at the last minute in his ward.

“I am sure it’s a similar story across the borough”, he added.

Coun Hunt welcomed the news from Manchester where the bus services were now under local control – after some 40 years, he said.

Coun Hunt added: “Now, undoubtedly, there are huge challenges financially in delivering and improving bus services but despite the Government we have, we do see in Manchester that the Labour mayor (Andy Burnham) is able to make some improvements.

“In South Yorkshire, mayor (Oliver) Coppard is making some progress on the bus franchising process but we’re lagging behind due to Labour infighting.”

He said Mr Coppard pledged in his election manifesto to fix public transport in South Yorkshire but Coun Hunt said the mayor would need the support of the South Yorkshire council leaders.

Coun Hunt said: “In our previous discussions, on this matter, in this chamber, the leader here (Coun Steve Houghton) has been lukewarm at best on bus franchising.”

In response, Coun Houghton said his position on bus franchising was clear.

He said: “I fully support bus franchising on the basis that it is affordable and it has no significant tax implications through council tax for residents – I think anyone who promises to do something without that recognition would be irresponsible.

“We are united in South Yorkshire on that basis.

“However, what we do not do is mislead the public, (and say) bus franchising will solve our problems. It won’t.

“It simply transfers the problem from private bus operators into the public sector.”

Coun Houghton said the problem was the lack of funding from the government.