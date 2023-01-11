News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley Council leader encourages renters to report mould and damp problems

Barnsley’s Council leader has encouraged private renters to report any damp and mould issues in their property to the authority.

By Danielle Andrews
2 hours ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:19pm

During a cabinet meeting today (January 11), Councillor Sir Steve Houghton reassured renters who were afraid to speak out about damp and mould issues that the council’s officers can tackle landlords on their behalf.

The council leader told the meeting: “What I would do is encourage private tenants to raise this with their landlords, but if they feel they’re not getting support, to come and talk to us as a council, because we do have private sector enforcement officers who will then tackle some of these landlords if they’re not meeting the standards that are expected.

“Some private tenants may be afraid to come forward and raise issues, because they feel they would lose their tenancy.

“I’d encourage tenants not to be afraid. If there are issues, bring them forward and we’ll take them up through our officers on your behalf.”

The council’s cabinet today agreed a report to tackle damp and mould issues in rented homes, including a taskforce for the most urgent cases to be solved within 24 hours.

In private rented properties, 80 complaints of damp and mould were made in the 12 months to November 22.

The report highlights the 562 “live requests” relating to damp, mould or condensation as of November 30th, which “significantly increased” by 59 per cent during the month.

The figure has increased due to “heightened emphasis in the media and Berneslai Homes’ proactive campaign to encourage tenants to report issues," adds the report.

To report a problem with damp and mould, see Barnsley Council’s website

