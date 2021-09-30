Barnsley Council leader claims ‘the public is being misled’ over National Insurance hike

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this month that National Insurance contributions will rise by 1.25 percent to pay for social care.

However, leader of Barnsley Council, sir Steve Houghton CBE said during a council meeting that “not a single penny” will go to local authority’s social care budgets.

During today’s (September 30) full council meeting, Sir Steve said: “If you read the fine print, there is not a single penny for local authority’s social care.

Sir Steve Houghton CBE.

“Now our residents…they’re going to be paying their National Insurance, thinking Barnsley Council will be providing social care.

“The government have said we;re not going to give you any more. What you can do, is put up your council tax.”

The pressure on adult social care is huge and we need the resources to deal with it. You cannot keep putting it on your council tax.

“I’ve written to the government to say you’ve got to change your mind on this – three times.

“This myth that there isn’t a social care problem anymore is just that – it’s a myth.

“Beware of what is coming coming the track. We will do our level best to make sure we get the right funding for people in Barnsley.