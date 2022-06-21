Barnsley Council increases fees for burials and cremations

Around 2,800 cremations take place in the borough each year, and the cost of a cremation now stands at £898 – up from £870 last year.

The cost of a burial in a grave including initial stone for two people now stands at £980 – up from £950 last year.

Barnsley crematorium

A senior councillor states that the impact of inflation has led to higher costs.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: “Barnsley Council works hard to provide a first-class, compassionate bereavement service for local families and I’m proud of the service we deliver.