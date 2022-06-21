Barnsley Council increases fees for burials and cremations
Barnsley Council has increased its fees for bereavement services by three percent due to inflation.
Around 2,800 cremations take place in the borough each year, and the cost of a cremation now stands at £898 – up from £870 last year.
The cost of a burial in a grave including initial stone for two people now stands at £980 – up from £950 last year.
A senior councillor states that the impact of inflation has led to higher costs.
Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: “Barnsley Council works hard to provide a first-class, compassionate bereavement service for local families and I’m proud of the service we deliver.
“Unfortunately, the impact of inflation right across the economy means that we have to review changes to ensure that we can continue to deliver the best possible service. This year’s fee increase, which was agreed in February, was done in line with inflation and was a part of council-wide changes to fees and charges.”