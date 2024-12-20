Council tenants in Barnsley face a rent increase of almost three per cent next April, under proposals by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

The 2.7 per cent increase, amounting to an additional £2.44 per week, will bring the average weekly rent from £90.66 to £93.10.

BMBC say the increase is needed to fund much-needed improvements to its housing stock.

A report, to be presented to cabinet in January, adds that the council’s housing revenue account faces significant pressures due to rising material costs, inflation, and increased regulatory requirements, including compliance with new building safety and damp and mould legislation.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture said: “This budget represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring that every resident has access to a safe, warm, and affordable home.

“While we face challenges with the HRA nationally, these investments will help us address immediate needs while preparing for the future.

“The proposed increase to tenants’ rent will help us to fulfil the needs of our tenants and will support our continued investment in council homes.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners and residents to ensure Barnsley remains a great place to live.”

BMBC has warned that ongoing financial pressure on the Housing Revenue Account could lead to future revenue savings requirements of £1 million annually from year three of the business plan, with a further £7 million in savings required over the next 30 years.

The authority is also facing ‘considerable demand’ for its council homes, with around 100 properties sold through the Right to Buy act every year, and ‘insufficient funding, land, and resources to replace them’.

Members of the cabinet will discuss and potentially approve the draft budget, which also includes an increased management fee for Berneslai Homes and a substantial investment in housing capital projects, at their next meeting on January 8.

