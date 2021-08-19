Barnsley Council in discussions with government about Afghanistan resettlement scheme

Councils across the UK are preparing to welcome up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans, who have been forced to flee the country since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on Sunday (August 15).

The Government hopes to resettle 5,000 Afghan citizens in the first year of the scheme, which has not yet opened.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told an emergency commons address yesterday that more than 2,000 Afghan nationals have been evacuated to the UK so far.

Barnsley Council.

Barnsley Councillor Jenny Platts says that the Government has “been in contact” with the authority, and more detail is expected.

Councillor Platts, who is the cabinet spokesperson for adults and communities, said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Afghanistan fleeing their homes and country due to the rapidly escalating situation.

“The government have been in contact with the council and we’re waiting for more detail on their proposals.