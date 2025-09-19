Barnsley Council faces £441,155 fly-tipping bill amid call for free bulky-waste collections

Barnsley Council’s Liberal Democrat group will urge the Labour administration to consider introducing free bulky-waste collections in an attempt to curb rising fly-tipping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opposition motion, set to be debated at the full council meeting on Wednesday 25 September, highlights figures showing reported fly-tipping incidents climbing from 4,404 in 2022/23 to 4,980 in 2023/24. Council data suggests the problem worsened further in 2024/25, with 5,932 incidents recorded. The cost of clearing dumped waste last year was approximately £441,155.

Councillor Chris Wray, who is moving the motion, said the council should make it easier for residents to dispose of large household items responsibly, rather than risk them turning to rogue operators or dumping rubbish in the street. The proposal calls for households to be allowed a free collection of up to two bulky items. Proponents argue the scheme would carry a cost, but say this could be offset by the savings made from reducing fly-tipping clear-ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion also asks for a cost-benefit analysis to be carried out, for external funding options to be explored and for communication campaigns to be considered to promote the service. If approved, the Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport would be required to report back within four months on the potential financial impact of such a policy.

Labour councillors are expected to respond when the motion is debated at next week’s meeting