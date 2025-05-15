Barnsley Council faces £1.6m rent loss as empty home repairs take longer

Barnsley Council lost out on more than £1.6 million in rent last year due to empty council homes, despite the number of vacant properties falling for the third year in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures reveal a growing gap between the number of empty homes and the cost they represent, as many council properties are now taking longer to re-let due to the increasing cost and complexity of repairs. The total rent lost has more than doubled since 2022, even though the number of empty properties has reduced.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council also pointed out that rents have increased year-on-year under Government policy, so each vacant home now costs more per week in lost income than in previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to figures released by Berneslai Homes, the arms-length management organisation that oversees Barnsley’s council housing, the number of empty council properties fell from 929 in 2022/23 to 805 in the current 2024/25 financial year – a 13 per cent reduction over three years.

Despite the improvement in vacancy rates, the cost of rent lost due to empty homes has more than doubled, rising from £705,809 in 2022/23 to more than £1.6 million in 2024/25.

Housing bosses say the rising rent loss is linked to the ageing housing stock, with many properties now needing more work before they can be safely and legally re-let.

Some parts of Barnsley are more affected than others. The Central, North, and South wards have the highest number of vacancies, while areas like Penistone have relatively few. The council notes that this reflects the uneven distribution of council housing across the borough, which is the result of historic building patterns rather than current policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the pressure is the continued loss of council homes through the Right to Buy scheme, which allows long-term tenants to purchase their homes at a discount. This means Barnsley’s total stock of council housing is gradually shrinking, even as demand remains high.

Despite the challenges, BMBC says it remains focused on supporting existing tenants and preventing avoidable vacancies.