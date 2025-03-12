Barnsley Council elections in line for major shake up as authority considers all-out elections

Local elections in Barnsley could be set for a major shake up as the council considers moving to all out elections every four years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council is considering consulting the public on whether to switch from its current “elections by thirds” system to full council elections, also known as “all-out elections.”

Currently, Barnsley elects one-third of its councillors every year over a three-year period, with no elections held in the fourth year. However, the proposal would see all councillors elected on the same day every four years, a system already adopted by many councils in the UK, including neighbours Doncaster and Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only a third of seats being contested at a time, it has been difficult for opposition parties to make significant inroads into the council’s leadership. While smaller parties have occasionally gained seats, the system has made it challenging for any group to wrestle control from Labour.

All-out elections could have significant political implications, giving voters the opportunity to assess the leadership of the entire council at once, rather than in smaller, staggered batches.

All-out elections could have significant political implications, giving voters the opportunity to assess the leadership of the entire council at once, rather than in smaller, staggered batches.

This proposal follows recommendations from the Local Government Association (LGA), which carried out an inspection of the council’s governance arrangements in late 2024. The LGA suggested that moving to all-out elections could help enhance political stability in Barnsley, and save the council up to £1.2 million over the next seven years by reducing election costs.

BMBC is considering asking residents share their views on the proposal during a six-week consultation period, which will run from March 20 to May 2, 2025. The results will be considered by the full council at a special meeting on May 22, 2025, where councillors will decide whether to proceed with the change.

If approved, the first all-out election in Barnsley would take place in 2026.