Barnsley Council announces £17M for highway repairs – Is your road on the list?

Barnsley’s road network is set for a major overhaul with the approval of a £17.3 million highways capital programme. The investment will fund a range of crucial roadworks, from pothole repairs to improvements in safety and active travel options.

A key part of the programme is the £9.1 million allocated for essential highway maintenance, including resurfacing and repairs on high-traffic roads. Additionally, £2 million will go towards upgrading principal roads and side streets.

The council will also receive £2.07 million in new pothole funding, part of a national initiative to tackle road damage. Meanwhile, £1.3 million will be invested in road safety improvements, promoting healthier travel, and reducing congestion.

These upgrades are part of a wider plan to improve road infrastructure across Barnsley, with work scheduled for areas including Barnsley Central, Dodworth, and Penistone. The funding comes from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and the Department for Transport, providing vital resources to keep the borough’s roads safe and efficient.

Here are all the roads to be repairs across Barnsley in the next two years:

2025/26 Road Repairs

Barnsley Central

Eldon Street North (Part) – Resurfacing

Oakwell Lane – Resurfacing

Peel Parade (Part) – Resurfacing

Monk Bretton

Gainsborough Way – Surface Dressing

Haworth Close – Resurfacing

Dodworth

Bradwell Avenue (Part) – Retread

Butterleys – Surface Dressing

Calver Close (Part) – Retread

Birdwell Road – Resurfacing

Locke Road (including junction with Green Lane) – Resurfacing

Pogmoor Lane – Retread

Bolton Upon Dearne

Lowfield Road (Part) – Resurfacing

Station Road (Part) – Resurfacing

Dearne South

Highgate Lane (Part) – Resurfacing

Darton East

Howden Close – Retread

Station Road – Resurfacing

Swallow Hill Road (Part) – Resurfacing

Darton West

Dearne Hall Road (Part) – Resurfacing

Church Street – Resurfacing

Penistone East

Horn Croft – Surface Dressing

Don Hill Height – Retread

Rockley View – Retread

The Avenue (Part) – Retread

Blacker Green Lane – Surface Dressing

MacNaghten Road – Surface Dressing

Penistone West

Fir Tree – Resurfacing

Soughley Lane – Surface Dressing

Cudworth NE

Carrs Lane (Part) – Surface Dressing

2026/27 Road Repairs

Barnsley Central

Meadow Street – Resurfacing

Bronte Close – Resurfacing

Monk Bretton

Plumber Street – Resurfacing

Croft Road – Retread

Kendray Stairfoot

Don Drive – Retread

Swanee Road – Retread

Old Town

Saville Road (Part) – Retread

Sackville Street (Part) – Reconstruction

Great Houghton North East

Queen Street (Part) – Reconstruction

Penistone East

Churchfields (Part) – Retread

Penistone West

Linshaws Road – Retread

Darfield South

Vicar Road – Resurfacing

2027/28 Road Repairs

Barnsley Central

Beckett Hospital Terrace – Resurfacing

Church Lane – Resurfacing

Monk Bretton

Burton Bank Road – Resurfacing

Dodworth

Bradwell Avenue – Resurfacing

Pogmoor Lane – Resurfacing

Penistone East

Don Hill Height Green Moor – Resurfacing

Rockley View Pilley – Resurfacing

Penistone West

Flint Lane Carlecotes – Resurfacing

Law Common Road Crow Edge – Resurfacing