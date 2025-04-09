Barnsley Council announces £17M for highway repairs – Is your road on the list?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A key part of the programme is the £9.1 million allocated for essential highway maintenance, including resurfacing and repairs on high-traffic roads. Additionally, £2 million will go towards upgrading principal roads and side streets.
The council will also receive £2.07 million in new pothole funding, part of a national initiative to tackle road damage. Meanwhile, £1.3 million will be invested in road safety improvements, promoting healthier travel, and reducing congestion.
These upgrades are part of a wider plan to improve road infrastructure across Barnsley, with work scheduled for areas including Barnsley Central, Dodworth, and Penistone. The funding comes from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and the Department for Transport, providing vital resources to keep the borough’s roads safe and efficient.
Here are all the roads to be repairs across Barnsley in the next two years:
2025/26 Road Repairs
Barnsley Central
-
Eldon Street North (Part) – Resurfacing
-
Oakwell Lane – Resurfacing
-
Peel Parade (Part) – Resurfacing
Monk Bretton
-
Gainsborough Way – Surface Dressing
-
Haworth Close – Resurfacing
Dodworth
-
Bradwell Avenue (Part) – Retread
-
Butterleys – Surface Dressing
-
Calver Close (Part) – Retread
-
Birdwell Road – Resurfacing
-
Locke Road (including junction with Green Lane) – Resurfacing
-
Pogmoor Lane – Retread
Bolton Upon Dearne
-
Lowfield Road (Part) – Resurfacing
-
Station Road (Part) – Resurfacing
Dearne South
-
Highgate Lane (Part) – Resurfacing
Darton East
-
Howden Close – Retread
-
Station Road – Resurfacing
-
Swallow Hill Road (Part) – Resurfacing
Darton West
-
Dearne Hall Road (Part) – Resurfacing
-
Church Street – Resurfacing
Penistone East
-
Horn Croft – Surface Dressing
-
Don Hill Height – Retread
-
Rockley View – Retread
-
The Avenue (Part) – Retread
-
Blacker Green Lane – Surface Dressing
-
MacNaghten Road – Surface Dressing
Penistone West
-
Fir Tree – Resurfacing
-
Soughley Lane – Surface Dressing
Cudworth NE
-
Carrs Lane (Part) – Surface Dressing
2026/27 Road Repairs
Barnsley Central
-
Meadow Street – Resurfacing
-
Bronte Close – Resurfacing
Monk Bretton
-
Plumber Street – Resurfacing
-
Croft Road – Retread
Kendray Stairfoot
-
Don Drive – Retread
-
Swanee Road – Retread
Old Town
-
Saville Road (Part) – Retread
-
Sackville Street (Part) – Reconstruction
Great Houghton North East
-
Queen Street (Part) – Reconstruction
Penistone East
-
Churchfields (Part) – Retread
Penistone West
-
Linshaws Road – Retread
Darfield South
-
Vicar Road – Resurfacing
2027/28 Road Repairs
Barnsley Central
-
Beckett Hospital Terrace – Resurfacing
-
Church Lane – Resurfacing
Monk Bretton
-
Burton Bank Road – Resurfacing
Dodworth
-
Bradwell Avenue – Resurfacing
-
Pogmoor Lane – Resurfacing
Penistone East
-
Don Hill Height Green Moor – Resurfacing
-
Rockley View Pilley – Resurfacing
Penistone West
-
Flint Lane Carlecotes – Resurfacing
-
Law Common Road Crow Edge – Resurfacing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.