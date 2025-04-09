Barnsley Council announces £17M for highway repairs – Is your road on the list?

By Danielle Andrews
Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 14:55 BST
Barnsley’s road network is set for a major overhaul with the approval of a £17.3 million highways capital programme. The investment will fund a range of crucial roadworks, from pothole repairs to improvements in safety and active travel options.

A key part of the programme is the £9.1 million allocated for essential highway maintenance, including resurfacing and repairs on high-traffic roads. Additionally, £2 million will go towards upgrading principal roads and side streets.

The council will also receive £2.07 million in new pothole funding, part of a national initiative to tackle road damage. Meanwhile, £1.3 million will be invested in road safety improvements, promoting healthier travel, and reducing congestion.

These upgrades are part of a wider plan to improve road infrastructure across Barnsley, with work scheduled for areas including Barnsley Central, Dodworth, and Penistone. The funding comes from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and the Department for Transport, providing vital resources to keep the borough’s roads safe and efficient.

Here are all the roads to be repairs across Barnsley in the next two years:

2025/26 Road Repairs

Barnsley Central

  • Eldon Street North (Part) – Resurfacing

  • Oakwell Lane – Resurfacing

  • Peel Parade (Part) – Resurfacing

Monk Bretton

  • Gainsborough Way – Surface Dressing

  • Haworth Close – Resurfacing

Dodworth

  • Bradwell Avenue (Part) – Retread

  • Butterleys – Surface Dressing

  • Calver Close (Part) – Retread

  • Birdwell Road – Resurfacing

  • Locke Road (including junction with Green Lane) – Resurfacing

  • Pogmoor Lane – Retread

Bolton Upon Dearne

  • Lowfield Road (Part) – Resurfacing

  • Station Road (Part) – Resurfacing

Dearne South

  • Highgate Lane (Part) – Resurfacing

Darton East

  • Howden Close – Retread

  • Station Road – Resurfacing

  • Swallow Hill Road (Part) – Resurfacing

Darton West

  • Dearne Hall Road (Part) – Resurfacing

  • Church Street – Resurfacing

Penistone East

  • Horn Croft – Surface Dressing

  • Don Hill Height – Retread

  • Rockley View – Retread

  • The Avenue (Part) – Retread

  • Blacker Green Lane – Surface Dressing

  • MacNaghten Road – Surface Dressing

Penistone West

  • Fir Tree – Resurfacing

  • Soughley Lane – Surface Dressing

Cudworth NE

  • Carrs Lane (Part) – Surface Dressing

2026/27 Road Repairs

Barnsley Central

  • Meadow Street – Resurfacing

  • Bronte Close – Resurfacing

Monk Bretton

  • Plumber Street – Resurfacing

  • Croft Road – Retread

Kendray Stairfoot

  • Don Drive – Retread

  • Swanee Road – Retread

Old Town

  • Saville Road (Part) – Retread

  • Sackville Street (Part) – Reconstruction

Great Houghton North East

  • Queen Street (Part) – Reconstruction

Penistone East

  • Churchfields (Part) – Retread

Penistone West

  • Linshaws Road – Retread

Darfield South

  • Vicar Road – Resurfacing

2027/28 Road Repairs

Barnsley Central

  • Beckett Hospital Terrace – Resurfacing

  • Church Lane – Resurfacing

Monk Bretton

  • Burton Bank Road – Resurfacing

Dodworth

  • Bradwell Avenue – Resurfacing

  • Pogmoor Lane – Resurfacing

Penistone East

  • Don Hill Height Green Moor – Resurfacing

  • Rockley View Pilley – Resurfacing

Penistone West

  • Flint Lane Carlecotes – Resurfacing

  • Law Common Road Crow Edge – Resurfacing

