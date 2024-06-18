Barnsley Council accused of ‘greed’ after bar loses Market Kitchen spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bosses of an independent bar has accused Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council of being ‘greedy’, after being given 30 days to vacate its premises in the Market Kitchen.

Owners of Cucina Sky Lounge, which opened in Barnsley’s Market Kitchen in October 2019, said they were given 30 days to vacate so that a new tenant could move in to the space.

They accused BMBC of giving the venue to ‘the highest bidder’, and say they were told by the council that the new tenant had ‘offered more rent’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Council said Cucina’s lease ended in September 2023, and the bar had operated on a tenancy-at-will agreement before the venue was put out for tender.

Cucina Sky Lounge

They added that the council operates a “fair and transparent tender process where all businesses, including Cucina”, could apply.

Cucina’s owners, however, accused the council of ‘refusing to enter negotiations’ with them over an increased rental agreement.

“BMBC had offered our business out to any interested parties and eventually gave it to the highest bidder with no regard to a local independent family who built the site up from scratch,” they said, in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We exhausted every amicable avenue we could to try and keep our business and BMBC even refused to enter into negotiations with us to reach an increased rental agreement that would satisfy them.”

True North Brew Co, which operates 10 sites in Sheffield and Barnsley, had won the tender process.

A Barnsley Council Spokesperson said: “The bar in Market Kitchen offers a great commercial opportunity and is a key part of The Glass Works offer.

“The bar’s original four-year lease ended back in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, Cucina Sky Lounge has continued to operate under a tenancy-at-will agreement, which ended on the mutually agreed date, Sunday 16 June. We delivered a fair and transparent tender process where all businesses, including Cucina, were invited to apply for the new lease.

“As Market Kitchen is a thriving venue, we received several applications from local and regional businesses, and a new tenant has been successfully appointed in True North Brew Company.

“We have been working closely with both Cucina and True North to ensure a smooth transition, making sure that it’s business as usual for tenants and customers in Market Kitchen.

“We’d like to thank Cucina and all their staff for the last four years. We’re pleased at least one of the team has taken up the new tenant’s offer to retain all staff and will continue to work at the bar when it reopens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tender process included a range of assessment criteria including the quality of the customer experience, pricing strategy and offering value for money to customers, and how they would work together with other vendors in Market Kitchen, the Market and The Glass Works.”

A spokesperson for True North Brew Co said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new bar in the vibrant Market Kitchen at The Glass Works. Unexpectedly we have noticed some discussions on social media regarding the retention of the existing staff.

“Our goal was to retain all current employees, hence we worked with Cucina to invite everyone to a meeting to discuss the transfer of their roles.