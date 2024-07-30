Cineworld, Barnsley

Barnsley’s Cineworld branch will not close down, following reports that it was earmarked for closure or rent negotiations.

The chain announced last week that it was considering 25 branches for closure, or to negotiate the rent with the landlord – and Barnsley appeared on the shortlist.

However, it has been confirmed today that the branch in the Glass Works will not close, nor do bosses intend to re-negotiate the rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky News has reported that six Cineworld cinemas will start closure proceedings immediately, shutting their doors for good this summer.

Cineworld bosses said they had made the decision ‘against a background of increasingly high and unsustainable operating costs’.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council, said: “We are aware of the recent reports and announcements concerning Cineworld’s restructuring plan, including their plans to close certain branches and renegotiate rent agreements with landlords. We have not received any indication that the Barnsley branch is among the cinemas being considered for closure or rent renegotiation.

“While the situation is still evolving, we are encouraged by the strong performance of the Glass Works and the positive feedback from our tenants, including Cineworld who are looking forward to a summer of headline releases including Deadpool and Wolverine, Despicable Me 4 and Twisters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad