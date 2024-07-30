Barnsley Cineworld will not close in restructuring plan
The chain announced last week that it was considering 25 branches for closure, or to negotiate the rent with the landlord – and Barnsley appeared on the shortlist.
However, it has been confirmed today that the branch in the Glass Works will not close, nor do bosses intend to re-negotiate the rent.
Sky News has reported that six Cineworld cinemas will start closure proceedings immediately, shutting their doors for good this summer.
Cineworld bosses said they had made the decision ‘against a background of increasingly high and unsustainable operating costs’.
Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council, said: “We are aware of the recent reports and announcements concerning Cineworld’s restructuring plan, including their plans to close certain branches and renegotiate rent agreements with landlords. We have not received any indication that the Barnsley branch is among the cinemas being considered for closure or rent renegotiation.
“While the situation is still evolving, we are encouraged by the strong performance of the Glass Works and the positive feedback from our tenants, including Cineworld who are looking forward to a summer of headline releases including Deadpool and Wolverine, Despicable Me 4 and Twisters.
“Barnsley Council is committed to ensuring Barnsley town centre is thriving, with an array of retail, health, leisure and hospitality businesses and a dynamic events programme. We are committed to building on this momentum and will continue to support all tenants to ensure the continued success of the town centre as an inviting and vibrant destination for both locals and visitors.”
