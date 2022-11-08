Barnsley Christmas light switch-on to go ahead in face of energy price hikes

Several local authorities have had to cut down on festive events amid sky-high energy costs and soaring inflation.

In the Surrey town of Guilford, although the Christmas lights will be on, no switch-on event is planned due to budget constraints.

Lack of sponsorship has also led to stripped-back plans in Ely in Cambridgeshire.

Barnsley's Christmas lights switch on will take place as usual, despite increasing bills leading to "financial challenges" for the council.

Other councils are cutting back on the hours their lights are on. The famous Regent Street and Oxford Street lights in London will be on from 3pm to 11pm rather than 24/7, in a bid to limit costs and the carbon impact.

However, no such cutbacks will be taking place in Barnsley.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “Whether it’s town centre cycling or Bright Nights, we’re proud of the free, family-friendly events we help organise and run in Barnsley to bring our communities together.

“As a council, we have our own financial challenges with increases in fuel bills, goods and services.

“We will continue to support community bonfires this Bonfire Night in our parks and greenspaces, helping to make sure everyone can enjoy them safely. We will also have Christmas lights up and on this year as planned.

“Our More Money in Your Pocket webpage provides a whole host of information on getting help with the rising cost of living. Visit barnsley.gov.uk/MMIYP.”