Barnsley cabbies call for 30p fare increase as drivers ‘don’t make minimum wage’

Hackney Carriage drivers in Barnsley have requested a fare increase of 30p, as many ‘don’t make the minimum wage’

Drivers hope that Barnsley Council will allow them to raise fares from £4.20 to £4.50 for the first mile, then from £1.60 to £1.80 for each mile thereafter.

The Hackney Carriage Association say the increase would help towards the ‘significant rise’ in fuel costs, running costs and insurance.

They say the increase is below inflation, and fares will remain ‘well below’ other councils.

A spokesperson for the association say that drivers ‘have to make a living wage’ in the face of the cost of living crisis.

They add that last year’s increase of 40p per mile ‘left us behind private hires as fuel prices went through the roof’.