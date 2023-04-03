Barnsley bar to face licence review after ‘serious crime’ allegations from police

Barnsley Council is set to undertake a full review of a town centre bar’s licence, following allegations of ‘serious crime’ at the premises.

Sugar Club on Pitt Street had its licence revoked in December, after police alleged they found underage teenagers on the premises.

Following the decision, an appeal was logged and the venue was allowed to remain open pending the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, police applied for an expedited review of the club’s licence, meaning that a senior member of the force has issued a certificate that in their opinion, a licensed premises is ‘associated with serious crime and/or serious disorder’.

Sugar Club on Pitt Street had its licence revoked in December, after police alleged they found underage teenagers on the premises.

The police’s written application alleges that a ‘serious crime’ took place on March 5, 2023, “which amounted to two arrests for possession and supply of Controlled Class A drug”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley Council’s statutory licensing regulatory board sub-committee will meet on April 6, to undertake a full review of the licence.

An expedited review hearing took place on March 10, where members of BMBC’s licensing board agreed to take interim steps pending the full review.

South Yorkshire Police will present CCTV footage at the meeting, relating to an incident that occurred at Sugar Club on February 12, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forces’ application for a summary licence review alleges that CCTV evidence from February 12 shows “circa 20 persons engaged in significant disorder within the venue, resulting in police attendance and the agreement for voluntary closure”.

It adds that an allegation was made on March 5, that a member of the public ‘had been assaulted inside the venue by a member of security staff.

‘Police attendance frustrated by staff at the club, and Class A drugs being found on door security and within the club’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘T/PS Botham carried out enquiries at the venue with the security guard and he was subsequently arrested for the alleged assault and for being in possession of a bag of white powder, reasonably believed to be a Class A controlled drug.

‘Whilst initial enquiries were taking place another female was seen entering a small room behind the bar and placing items in her handbag. A search of thefemale was carried out under S23 Misuse of Drugs Act to find a small clear bag containing white powder.

‘On searching her handbag, a small set of scales containing traces of white power was found along with a small black purse containing multiple clear bags with traces of white powder. As a result the female was arrested with possession with intent to supply.