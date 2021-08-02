Barclays bank set to close last branch in Rotherham

The branch, on Bridgegate, will close on November 2, and the nearest branch will be at Attercliffe - almost four miles away.

A shift to online banking has led to a decline in the number of customers visiting local branches up and down the county - with hundreds of branches in the UK seving an average of 65 customers who rely on its services.

Just 59 customers rely on the Bridgegate branch exclusively for their banking, with 87 per cent of customers using online and telephone banking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barclays.

Banks and building societies have closed, or scheduled the closure, of 4,299 branches since January 2015, at a rate of around 50 each month, according to Which.

The Bridgegate branch is one 650 Barclays branches thats have closed, or are scheduled to close, by the end of 2021.

A Barclay's spokesperson said: "Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far.