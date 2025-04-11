Bar plans for former TGI Friday’s in Barnsley’s Glassworks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A change of use application has been submitted for the former TGI Fridays site in Barnsley, with plans to transform the building into a bar.

The application, made by Kobit-K Limited and submitted by ID Planning, seeks to convert the vacant space into a bar, which will include 464 square meters of commercial floorspace.

The site, located at The Glass Works in Barnsley town centre, was originally opened in the spring of 2022 as a TGI Fridays restaurant. Despite high hopes for the location, the restaurant closed its doors in October 2024, leaving the building vacant.

The applicant is now seeking planning permission to change the building’s current use from a restaurant to a bar, allowing the space to be re-purposed for a new commercial venture. The proposed development does not involve any new demolition or significant construction work, as the change of use only requires internal alterations.

If approved, the new bar is expected to create employment opportunities, with around 35 new full-time positions being created for local workers. The plans also include the provision of waste storage facilities and arrangements for the separate collection of recyclable waste.