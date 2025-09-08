Bar in Kelham Island up for new licence after company behind Graffiti dissolves

A bar in Sheffield’s iconic Kelham Island is applying for a new licence after the company that previously operated it was dissolved.

The company behind Graffiti Bar, located on Ball Street, has gone under, meaning the premises now requires a new licence. As a result, Sheffield City Council’s licensing committee is set to make a decision next week (September 15).

According to a document published by the council ahead of the meeting, the applicant — Events K Limited — has submitted an application for the venue to operate as a restaurant (A3), bar (A4), and takeaway (A5), consistent with the original planning permission granted for the site.

The document states: “The premises has been previously licensed – SY2325PR, known as Graffiti Bar – but this lapsed due to the previous licence holder’s company becoming dissolved.”

It also notes that the venue has since been operating under Temporary Event Notices.

The report adds that the applicant has reached agreements with Environmental Protection Services, including retaining the originally requested operating hours, and has removed the live music element from the application entirely.

However, the application has received one objection from a local resident, prompting the need for a committee hearing.

The objection cited concerns including noise, an increase in rubbish, and empty bottles being left around the premises.

The committee is scheduled to discuss the application at 10am on Monday, September 15, at Sheffield Town Hall.