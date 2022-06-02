Bank holiday weekend: the jubilee events happening in Sheffield

The four day weekend will be packed full of parties recognising the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Union Jacks and bunting are already decorating the Town Hall, Peace Gardens and other landmarks in Sheffield and much more is set to burst onto the scene at street parties, parades and more.

Norfolk Park

Sheffield Town Hall decorated in union jack bunting for the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Sheffield Council is supporting a huge free entry, family-friendly show at Norfolk Heritage Park on Thursday June 2 from 1pm to 10pm.

It will feature: a beacon ceremony at 9.45pm, the Vander Brothers Super Heroes Space Wheel Show, a 1950s fancy dress competition, a children’s craft tent, Cirque Du Bleurgh fire juggling, stilt walking and giant bubbles, Sheffield Sea Cadets display, a community stage with contemporary and traditional music, an artisan craft marquee, local heritage displays, a board games corner, the ‘tent of mystery’ and ‘professor John’s flea circus’, a family fun fair, food stalls, trade stands and exhibitors.

Visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle or take public transport – such as trams or buses – to the event as parking in and around the park is likely to be busy.

The traditional beacon ceremony is part of more than 1,500 happening across the United Kingdom and in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries.

City centre

There will be activities and parades in the city centre over the weekend as well as a giant screen showing the Queen’s party at the palace on Saturday, June 4.

Sheffield Food Festival will return stocked with local produce, exotic meals and summery drinks for the occasion.

Booking is not required either, so drop in if you can. The festival will be held across the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Pinstone Street, Town Hall Square and Millennium Square between 10am and 6pm each day of the long break.

At the Millennium Gallery in Arundel Gate there will be an arts and crafts event on June 1.

Visitors will be challenged to draw and create anything based on the number 70. No booking is required.

St Mathew’s Church on Carver Street will be hosting a street party, offering a hog roast (or veggie option) and drink to those who book tickets in advance through Eventbrite. Adult tickets are £20, while children can attend for £10.

Forum is hosting a Drag Queen’s Jubilee brunch on Sunday, June 5 from 1pm to 4pm.

Sheffield Cathedral and its resident mouse Rufus have organised a special jubilee trail with miniature Queen Elizabeth’s hidden around the building and fun craft activities. A map of the trail can be found here: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/54733839e4b02590326819da/t/62908fb60b0e8d5c1de310af/1653641149677/Platinum+Jubilee+Trail+2022.pdf

Meadowhall

The shopping centre will be celebrating with a Royal Concierge to welcome visitors and hand out Union Jacks and crowns.

There will also be a visit by the Queen’s royal guards stationed at the main dome entrance throughout the weekend for photo opportunities.

Royal face painters will also be on hand from 11am to 4pm on Park Lane and in the Oasis Courtyard teepee.

Kelham Island

Steel Yard Kelham is hosting an all-day-long club party at its hip hub made out of steel containers.

‘Skyline’ will run from start at 3pm on June 4 and run until 12.30am with a line up of DJs around the clock.

Hillsborough

Hillsborough Tabernacle Congregational Church, referred to as the “best kept secret in Hillsborough”, is hosting two jubilee celebrations.

It will have a coffee morning on Saturday, June 4, serving tea, coffee, squash and biscuits free as a gift to the community from 10am until 12noon.

On Sunday, June 5 from 9.30am it will host a celebration jubilee breakfast with a continental style breakfast followed by a short time of thanksgiving.

Norton

Norton Country House is holding an all-day-long celebration to mark the event on June 3. Stand out moments will include a garden party with stalls and games in time for a fly past by the RAF and the BBMF Hurricane. The event runs from 10am to 11.30pm.

Dinnington

A similar event to that in Norton will be held at The Lyric Theatre, which costs £5 to attend, but is free for local residents in Dinnington.

Libraries

Sheffield Libraries is running a children’s competition based on the best-selling book, The Queen’s Knickers by Nicholas Allan.

Children will be asked to design a pair of knickers that the Queen could wear for her jubilee celebrations. Local libraries are taking part in the competition and children could win a signed copy of the book.

Alternative jubilee feast

Community organisation Foodhall, at 62 Brown Street near the Showroom Cinema in the city centre, is hosting an alternative jubilee feast.

It runs a Sunday Social on the first week of every month where volunteers turn surplus food that would otherwise be binned into three course vegetarian and vegan meals and this weekend will be extra special as it provides an alternative jubilee for people who want to enjoy the spirit of the celebrations without focussing on royalty.

Attendees can arrive from 5pm for hot drinks and food will be served from 6pm with the opportunity to ‘contribute what you can’ towards the meal.

Street parties

Sheffielders are encouraged to join in with the Big Jubilee Lunch and hold their own street parties on Sunday, June 5. More than 1,400 people have already registered to take part across the country.