Award for Barnsley youngsters who planted 450 trees on unused land

Members of Barnsley’s youth council, SEND Forum and Care4Us Council worked alongside Twiggs and Remedi to help prepare the land and plant over 450 trees, on land off West Road in Pogmoor.

Particiapnts earned an AQA qualification in horticulture, and have been awarded a Green Hero plaque for the way the project has brought the community together.

Mel John-Ross, executive director for Children’s Services, said: “We are so proud of our young people and this project is testament to their dedication and community spirit. They have volunteered their time and worked extremely hard to create a green space for everyone to enjoy. Lots of people and partners have worked together on this project, and it’s fantastic to see it starting to flourish.”

The youngsters with their awards.

Mark Ward, manager at Barnsley Remedi, said: “This bid was a cumulative effort between the Remedi Team alongside Barnsley Council’s Youth Voice and Participation team and most importantly the young people of the Youth Council.

“Thanks as well goes to Twiggs for their support in getting the trees planted swiftly, and helping the planning of the area, and providing trees covers, and supporting our young people to help plant all of the trees.

“Remedi will support the project , by further allocating the site for new reparation projects, and to ensure alongside the Youth Council, staff and community, that the area is maintained and looked after.”

The Youth Council and Remedi Restorative Justice put in a joint bid to the Forestry Commission for three years and were successful in their bid application to work together on a project to turn an unused plot of urban land into a wellbeing space that the whole community could use.