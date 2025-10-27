Awaab's Law: Sheffield Council says law is 'vital step' in protecting tenants from unsafe living conditions
In readiness for Awaab’s Law, Sheffield City Council says it has:
- Adopted a zero-tolerance approach to damp and mould, ensuring all reports into the Housing Service are responded to within the strict timeframes set out by the legislation
- Delivered awareness training to all staff, including posters, newsletters, memory cards, and electronic prompts
- Trained triage operatives who can respond to and eliminate reported cases within 24 hours
- Building pathologists equipped to carry out invasive testing for moisture and temperature
- Specialist in-house testing for indoor mould spores and surface pathogens to ensure complete eradication using safe biocides
- Inter-agency review board to tackle complex cases involving wider societal issues and risks to vulnerable tenants
Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of Sheffield Council’s Housing Policy Committee, said: “Awaab’s Law is a vital step forward in protecting tenants from unsafe living conditions, particularly those caused by damp and mould.
“It follows the tragic death of Awaab Ishak in Rochdale in 2020 and aims to prevent similar incidents by enforcing stricter standards and faster response times for housing repairs.
“We are proud of the work put in by our dedicated officers to get to this point as the law is implemented. But the work does not stop here. We have to ensure we now stay on top of reports and repairs.
“This work is not just about meeting legal requirements. It’s about improving the health, safety, and wellbeing of Sheffield residents and creating decent, healthy homes for everyone.”
Sheffield Council is calling on the Government to provide funding to meet the costs of these new regulations.
Residents who would like more information about Awaab’s Law can visit the Housing Ombudsman Service website.
Council tenants, private renters and private landlords can get more advice on reporting damp and mould to the council via the Council website.
Support on combatting damp and mould this winter can also be found on the council’s website.
Awaab’s law is formally introduced as the Hazards in Social Housing (Prescribed Requirements) (England) Regulations 2025.