Today sees the nationwide introduction of the first phase of Awaab’s Law - aimed at ensuring social landlords address all emergency hazards, damp and mould that present a significant risk of harm to tenants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today sees the introduction nationwide of the first phase of Awaab’s Law. The law will ensure social landlords have to address all emergency hazards and all damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm to tenants to fixed timeframes | NW

In readiness for Awaab’s Law, Sheffield City Council says it has:

Adopted a zero-tolerance approach to damp and mould, ensuring all reports into the Housing Service are responded to within the strict timeframes set out by the legislation

Delivered awareness training to all staff, including posters, newsletters, memory cards, and electronic prompts

Trained triage operatives who can respond to and eliminate reported cases within 24 hours

Building pathologists equipped to carry out invasive testing for moisture and temperature

Specialist in-house testing for indoor mould spores and surface pathogens to ensure complete eradication using safe biocides

Inter-agency review board to tackle complex cases involving wider societal issues and risks to vulnerable tenants

Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020. His father, Faisal Abdullah, had previously made complaints about the amount of thick black mould in the kitchen and bathroom of their home in Rochdale and requested re-housing. (Photo: Family handout)

Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of Sheffield Council’s Housing Policy Committee, said: “Awaab’s Law is a vital step forward in protecting tenants from unsafe living conditions, particularly those caused by damp and mould.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It follows the tragic death of Awaab Ishak in Rochdale in 2020 and aims to prevent similar incidents by enforcing stricter standards and faster response times for housing repairs.

“We are proud of the work put in by our dedicated officers to get to this point as the law is implemented. But the work does not stop here. We have to ensure we now stay on top of reports and repairs.

“This work is not just about meeting legal requirements. It’s about improving the health, safety, and wellbeing of Sheffield residents and creating decent, healthy homes for everyone.”

Sheffield Council is calling on the Government to provide funding to meet the costs of these new regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents who would like more information about Awaab’s Law can visit the Housing Ombudsman Service website.

Council tenants, private renters and private landlords can get more advice on reporting damp and mould to the council via the Council website.

Support on combatting damp and mould this winter can also be found on the council’s website.

Awaab’s law is formally introduced as the Hazards in Social Housing (Prescribed Requirements) (England) Regulations 2025.