Avant lodges plans for 114 homes in Birdwell

Outline plans for land south of Hay Green Lane were approved in April 2021, and Avant Homes has now submitted a reserved matters application to BMBC.

A public consultation was held in February 2020, and 46 objections to the plans were submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outline plans for land south of Hay Green Lane were approved in April 2021, and Avant Homes has now submitted a reserved matters application to BMBC.

Avant’s planning documents state that ten percent of the homes on the 3.59 hectare site will be designated affordable housing, which equates to 11 homes.

Seven of these dwellings will be two bed, and the remaining will be three bedroom properties.

The homes would range from two to four bedrooms, in semi and detached styles.

Access will be taken from Hay Green lane, and a consultation and site visit raised “a number of existing issues” on the roads around the site, “in particular at the Birdwell Primary School during drop-off/pick-up times”.

The report states that “the distribution and assignment of potential development traffic shows that the increase in traffic is modest.

“Capacity assessments have demonstrated that the development traffic can be comfortably accommodated by the highway network.

A minimum of two spaces per home is proposed, with extra spaces for the four bed properties.

The documents add the majority of the site comprimises paddock land currently grazed by horses with allotment gardens and some fenced compartments utilised for keeping livestock in the western part of the site.”