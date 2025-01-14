Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

300 new homes could be on their way to South Yorkshire if a plans for a new £66.5million development are approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housebuilders Avant Homes have submitted plans for the development to the Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

If approved, 300 new build properties will be erected in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, comprising of a mixture of two, three and four-bed homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13 properties will be the developer’s “practically designed energy efficient house types”. 10 per cent of the development has been designated to affordable housing.

Avant Homes have submitted plans for 300 new homes - including 30 affordable homes - to the Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council. | Avant Homes

Richard Hosie, managing director of Avant Homes West Yorkshire, said: “As a housebuilder, we are committed to build quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live.

“Our proposed development in Thurnscoe represents an opportunity to deliver on this and provide practically designed, energy efficient homes ideal for a range of buyers.

“We look forward to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council considering our plans to build a new and thriving community in Thurnscoe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the council gives the go ahead on the plans, Avant Homes hopes to begin working on the site in May 2025, with the first residents expected to move in in January 2026.

It would be the latest South Yorkshire development for the company, who are also working on the Sorby Park site in Waverley, Rotherham.