Avant Homes submits plans for £66.5m development with 300 new build homes to Barnsley Council
Housebuilders Avant Homes have submitted plans for the development to the Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.
If approved, 300 new build properties will be erected in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, comprising of a mixture of two, three and four-bed homes.
13 properties will be the developer’s “practically designed energy efficient house types”. 10 per cent of the development has been designated to affordable housing.
Richard Hosie, managing director of Avant Homes West Yorkshire, said: “As a housebuilder, we are committed to build quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live.
“Our proposed development in Thurnscoe represents an opportunity to deliver on this and provide practically designed, energy efficient homes ideal for a range of buyers.
“We look forward to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council considering our plans to build a new and thriving community in Thurnscoe.”
If the council gives the go ahead on the plans, Avant Homes hopes to begin working on the site in May 2025, with the first residents expected to move in in January 2026.
It would be the latest South Yorkshire development for the company, who are also working on the Sorby Park site in Waverley, Rotherham.
