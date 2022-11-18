Autumn budget: “Government making it hard for us to protect people” says Barnsley Council leader

Jeremy Hunt announced his Autumn budget yesterday ( November 17), which included a rise in the amount that can be raised under the levy by local authorities.

Mr Hunt’s announcement means local authorities cam increase council tax bills without the permission of residents, to fund social care and other stretched local services.

Previously, councils needed to hold a referendum to increase council tax by more than three percent – two percent for its budget and one per cent to pay for social care.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “The government are making it hard for us to protect people. They’re making it hard for families to live decent, happy and healthy lives, which should be a given for people no matter where they live.

The Chancellor added that benefits and pensions will rise in line with inflation; there will be a rise in the national living wage; and there will be a 12-month extension to the household support fund.

Social housing rent rises will be capped at seven per cent, and average energy bills are set to increase to £3,000 with a rise in the energy price cap from April.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “The government are making it hard for us to protect people. They’re making it hard for families to live decent, happy and healthy lives, which should be a given for people no matter where they live.

“Barnsley Council has suffered government spending cuts among the worst in the country since the beginning of austerity over a decade ago. Our funding has been cut by 50 per cent since 2010, and now 70 per cent of our available budget is spent on social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On top of dealing with these enormous cuts, the cost of living crisis is now creating extra cost pressures estimated to be in the region of £27m in 2023/24. This is driven by the rising cost of employee pay, energy and fuel, inflation, and service demand.