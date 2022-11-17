Rother Valley’s Conservative MP has welcomed the Chancellor’s announcement that pensions will be “triple locked” – but a Labour Rotherham MP says the budget offers “little for people in Rotherham who are struggling just to get by”.

Jeremy Hunt today unveiled his budget, which will see councils given the option to raise council tax by five percent, an announced that electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from 2025.

Benefits and pensions will rise in line with inflation and the household support fund will be extended.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley's Conservative MP welcomed the retention of the "triple lock" on pensions - meaning the state pension must rise each year in line with the highest of three possible figures, inflation, average earnings or two and a half per cent.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley’s Conservative MP welcomed the retention of the “triple lock” on pensions – meaning the state pension must rise each year.

Mr Stafford told the local democracy reporting service “I welcome the news that the Government has stepped in to help pensioners by retaining the Triple Lock. This was a clear electoral pledge, and although times are hard, it is great news that we are still supporting those who have made this country a great place.”

However Sarah Champion, Labour Mp for Rotherham, said the budget offers little for people in her constituency.

Ms Champion added: “Today’s budget offered little for people in Rotherham who are struggling just to get by. Hit with high inflation, soaring energy costs, climbing interest rates and recession the Chancellor offered few practical solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Chancellor went to great lengths to blame global factors for the mess the U.K. is in, but the reality is, this is the direct consequence of 12 years of Conservative Government mismanagement. The UK is the only G7 economy smaller than before the pandemic and that’s because of Tory choices.’

“We have so much potential as a country. But we are held back by Tory incompetence and a crisis of their own making.”

John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne added: “People across South Yorkshire are working hard but they’re the ones paying the price for 12 years of Conservative failure, with higher taxes and worse public services. Britain has so much potential but we’re being held back by this government.