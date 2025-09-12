Assessment waits fall as Rotherham’s autism strategy shows early results

Efforts to make Rotherham a more autism-friendly borough are starting to pay off, according to a new review of the town’s All Age Autism Strategy.

The three-year plan was refreshed in summer 2024, and a first-year progress report has now been published, bringing together updates from health services, schools, charities, and families.

One of the biggest changes has been to assessment services. Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) says waiting lists for autism assessments have already been cut, and there’s a clear target to reduce them further to just four weeks by 2026.

While families wait, a “Waiting Well” scheme has been set up to offer advice and support, rather than leaving people in limbo.

Local schools are also playing a role. There are 10 primaries taking part in the Promoting Inclusion and Neurodiversity in Schools (PINS) project, aimed at improving everyday experiences for children with autism.

Young people themselves are having their say too. The Guiding Voices group, run by neurodiverse young people, recently held a “Futures Fayre” showcasing post-16 opportunities.

Meanwhile, a SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) Employment Forum is pushing to expand supported internships across the borough, to give more young people a route into work.

Families are being supported through “Teen Life” training, sensory workshops, and a forthcoming Transitions Booklet designed to help young people move into adulthood with more confidence.

The Rotherham Parent Carers Forum (RPCF) has also been busy, completing national “Train the Trainer” programmes and making sure the voices of parents and carers are heard at every stage.

There’s also been progress on tackling health inequalities. Services are being “poverty-proofed” to remove financial barriers, while a children’s health conference is planned for February.

All staff now complete Oliver McGowan autism and learning disability training, and a new task group is adapting the borough’s suicide prevention campaign, “Be the One”, to better support adults with autism.

Plans are in place for more “easy read” appointment letters, better use of hospital passports, and a new flag on electronic records to ensure reasonable adjustments aren’t missed.

An inclusion project is also running until March 2025, focusing on capturing autistic voices to shape the future of the strategy.

The report will be presented to RMBC’s cabinet on September 15.