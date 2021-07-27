Artists' impression reveals how new £6.65m tram-train stop at Magna Centre near Sheffield will look

Network Rail and South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) hope that the extra stop will help residents access employment, walking and cycling opportunities, and improve air quality and congestion.

The proposed new stop is the first addition to the network since it opened in 2018.

Cureent proposals would see two new staggered, low level Tram Train platforms at Magna Science and Adventure Centre – one for each running line,connected by a footbridge – with passenger information, lighting, CCTV and passenger shelters.

An artists' impression of how the new station could look.

A a new 100-150 space park and ride facility would also be included in the project.

The project is part of Sheffield City Region’s £166 million Transforming Cities Fund, and the public consultation will help to shape how the cash is spent.

Pat Beijer, SYPTE’s director of transport operations, said: “Passengers in South Yorkshire are the first in the UK to benefit from pioneering Tram Trains, and we’re seeking your views to help shape this ambitious project – the first to grow the network since it opened in 2018.

“We hope the new Tram Train stop and Park & Ride will help to address traffic congestion and air quality in the area, particularly at Junction 34 of the M1, by encouraging people to think about choosing public transport and active travel over private cars.”

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and the environment,said: “We want everyone in Rotherham to have sustainable, convenient and affordable travel options – and public transport is central to that.

“This scheme stands to benefit us all by reducing traffic congestion and harmful emissions, so I encourage everyone who lives in, works in or travels through this area to examine the proposals, and help make the most of this investment.”

People can take part in the consultation:

online at travelsouthyorkshire.com/Magna by calling Traveline 01709 515151 via a paper form from the Customer Service Desk at Meadowhall, Rotherham and Sheffield Interchange by registering to attend an online Q&A session